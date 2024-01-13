AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia predicted XI, squad, schedule

The 2015 champion, Australia, will kick off its journey in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar against India on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Graham Arnold’s side is one of the favourites in the competition and will be looking to bounce back from a quarterfinal exit in the previous edition.

Apart from India, the Socceroos will also face Uzbekistan and Syria in the other Group B fixtures.

RELATED | Australia team preview, squad, previous performance, key players

Under Arnold the team has tinkered between the the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-4-1-1 formation at times. The team has been adept at playing on the counter when the need arises but heading into the Asian Cup it will be expected to dominate the ball against weaker opponents.

Set-pieces, long balls, and crossing from the flanks have been the essence of Arnold’s strategy with midfielder Connor Metcalfe proving a constant fixture in the team of late.

Striker Mitchell Duke will be the main man up front and will hope to bang in the goals through the tournament. Anotejr important player is Harry Souttar, who has a been a constant threat during set-pieces and has been a rock at the back over the last few years.

An injury to skipper and goalkeeper Matt Ryan, who plies his trade for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, will see Joe Gauci start in goal.