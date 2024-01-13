MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia predicted XI, squad, schedule

Coming into the tournament as one of the favourites, the Socceroos under Graham Arnold will rely on its experience to go deep into the tournament.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 10:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Socceroos during the national anthem during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Bangladesh at AAMI Park on November 16, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Socceroos during the national anthem during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Bangladesh at AAMI Park on November 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Socceroos during the national anthem during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Bangladesh at AAMI Park on November 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2015 champion, Australia, will kick off its journey in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar against India on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Graham Arnold’s side is one of the favourites in the competition and will be looking to bounce back from a quarterfinal exit in the previous edition.

Apart from India, the Socceroos will also face Uzbekistan and Syria in the other Group B fixtures.

Under Arnold the team has tinkered between the the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-4-1-1 formation at times. The team has been adept at playing on the counter when the need arises but heading into the Asian Cup it will be expected to dominate the ball against weaker opponents.

Set-pieces, long balls, and crossing from the flanks have been the essence of Arnold’s strategy with midfielder Connor Metcalfe proving a constant fixture in the team of late.

Striker Mitchell Duke will be the main man up front and will hope to bang in the goals through the tournament. Anotejr important player is Harry Souttar, who has a been a constant threat during set-pieces and has been a rock at the back over the last few years.

An injury to skipper and goalkeeper Matt Ryan, who plies his trade for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, will see Joe Gauci start in goal.

Australia predicted XI
Joe Gauci (GK); Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordy Bos, Lewis Miller; Keanu Baccus, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle, Mitchell Duke

