AZ Alkmaar bans fans and boost security after West Ham attack

AZ Alkmaar said on Friday it has taken significant measures after the trouble that followed its Europa Conference League semifinal, second leg at home to West Ham United last week.

Gdansk 27 May, 2023 06:30 IST
FILE PHOTO:AZ Alkmaar fans with flares.

FILE PHOTO:AZ Alkmaar fans with flares. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AZ Alkmaar said on Friday it has taken significant measures including multiple bans on fans plus enhanced stadium security after the trouble that followed its Europa Conference League semifinal, second leg at home to West Ham United last week.

The visitors won 1-0 on Thursday to claim a place in the June 7 final against Fiorentina with a 3-1 aggregate victory but the match was overshadowed by family and friends of the West Ham squad being set upon after the whistle while celebrating.

Home supporters broke through a fence to confront the West Ham contingent seated in a reserved section at the AZ Stadium.

The club has issued 43 stadium bans on fans and will not sell alcohol in the Van der Ben stand where the ‘ultras’ sit for Sunday’s match with PSV Eindhoven. AZ has also hung nets around the visitors section and will bring in more stewards.

“It is a pity that these measures have to be taken, but after the events of last week, there was no other way,” AZ General Director Robert Eenhoorn said in a statement.

The Dutch club added that more bans could follow and that they were cooperating with the authorities’ investigation.

AZ has already secured a top-four finish which brings a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

