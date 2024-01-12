MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona loses Raphinha to hamstring injury

The Brazilian was injured late in the first half of Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Osasuna in Riyadh and had to be replaced in the 42nd minute by Lamine Yamal.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 19:23 IST , MADRID

AFP
Barcelona’s Brazilian forward 11 Raphinha reacts during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Barcelona winger Raphinha is facing another period on the sidelines after the club revealed he was suffering from a new hamstring injury.

“Tests carried out today have shown that Raphinha has a left hamstring injury,” Barcelona said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He is out, and his recovery will determine his availability.”

ALSO READ: Beckenbauer ‘one of the chosen ones’ says Leverkusen coach Alonso

The Brazilian was injured late in the first half of Thursday’s Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Osasuna in Riyadh and had to be replaced in the 42nd minute by Lamine Yamal.

He had injured a right hamstring injury in the league match against Sevilla on 29 September.

As a result, the 27-year-old has made just 15 appearances for Barca this season in La Liga and three in the Champions League.

