Football Football Barcelona wants Neymar to pay back nearly $12 million Calculations recently concluded by tax authorities showed that Barcelona overpaid Neymar by nearly $12 million and the club now wants him to return the amount. AP Neymar 11 November, 2020 23:08 IST As per a source, Barcelona had overpaid Neymar to avoid possible tax irregularities while authorities investigated his transfer from Brazilian club Santos in 2013. - Reuters AP Neymar 11 November, 2020 23:08 IST Barcelona is suing Neymar for nearly $12 million, the amount the club believes it overpaid the Brazilian during the time he played in Spain, a source with knowledge of the case said Wednesday.The source said Barcelona overpaid Neymar to avoid possible tax irregularities while authorities investigated his transfer from Brazilian club Santos in 2013. Calculations recently concluded by tax authorities showed that the club didn't have to pay the 10 million euros ($11.8 million), so it is requesting that the player returns that amount.RELATED| Neymar out until at least mid-November - Tuchel The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorised to make public comments about the issue.Neymar's representatives told the AP that they would not comment on the case.The Brazilian star played for Barcelona from 2013-17 before joining French club Paris Saint-Germain on a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($262 million).RELATED| Lionel Messi brace hands Barcelona sweet win over Real Betis Neymar and Barcelona were accused by Spanish authorities of irregularities during the Brazilian's transfer to the Catalan club, including trying to hide the real amount that was paid to Santos at the time. They all denied wrongdoing. Spanish tax authorities said in September that Neymar owed 34.6 million euros ($40.8 million) in taxes from his time in Spain, the highest personal debt in the country last year.