LaLiga leader Barcelona breezes past Cadiz 2-0

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski struck just before halftime to give the league leader a 2-0 home win over lowly Cadiz on Sunday in its pursuit of a 27th Spanish title.

Unbeaten in its last 18 matches in all competitions, Barcelona extended its LaLiga winning streak to seven games, piling pressure on rival Real Madrid, who won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday.

Also Read Man United sale: Fan groups express concern over gay rights stance of potential buyers

Barca tops LaLiga on 59 points, eight clear of second-placed Real and 16 above Real Sociedad in third. Barcelona has never lost a title race when leading by eight points or more.

Cadiz, who has so far won five of their 22 league games this season, is 17th on 22 points, two above Valencia in the relegation zone having played a game more.

With an eye on its Europa League playoff at Manchester United on Thursday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, manager Xavi Hernandez made six changes in his starting line-up, but his side showed no signs of slowing down.

It was a largely one-sided contest at the Camp Nou stadium, with Barca never looking likely to cede control despite allowing the opponent a few chances to score, including two goals ruled out and two strikes off the post.

“Scoring twice before the break gave us a comfortable lead that practically sealed the win for us going into the second half,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.

“We had a good and solid first half and I’m satisfied, although we eased off after the break.

“Maybe the team got a little tired but we are happy because we kept our eight-point lead at the top of the standings.”

Cadiz started in attacking form and had a Roger Marti goal ruled out for offside but Barcelona took control, led by a superb Ferran Torres who had three opportunities to score before being involved in the build-up to Roberto’s goal.

Also Read | Messi scores the winner as PSG beats Lille 4-3 to cement top spot in Ligue 1

Roberto netted a close-range, first-touch strike in the 43rd minute from the rebound of a diving header by Lewandowski after Torres dribbled past three defenders to cross the ball.

Lewandowski extended Barca’s lead right on halftime by slotting home a low shot from just inside the box.

The Polish striker almost scored again in the 57th, when his shot hit the crossbar.

Barca then took its foot off the gas and allowed Cadiz to create chances. Marti had another goal ruled out for a foul while Christopher Ramos de la Flor and Choco Lozano both hit the post.