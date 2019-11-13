Football Football Barcelona v Real Madrid: La Liga confirms December 18 Clasico La Liga has accepted the wishes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and RFEF, meaning the first Clasico of this season will take place on December 18. Dom Farrell 13 November, 2019 19:51 IST The first El Clasico of the season was postponed from October 26 amid concerns over civil and political unrest in Catalonia. - Getty Images Dom Farrell 13 November, 2019 19:51 IST Barcelona will host Real Madrid on December 18 in the first Clasico of the 2019-20 campaign after La Liga approved the clubs' preferred date for the match.Barca had been due to host its bitter rival on October 26, only for the game to be postponed amid concerns over civil and political unrest in Catalonia.The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) accepted a joint request from the clubs to reschedule for December 18. #ElClásico KICK-OFF TIME CONFIRMED! Wednesday, December 18⏰ 8.00pm CET #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/zUxrg02klP— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 13, 2019 La Liga's preference was December 7, so it could stage its showpiece fixture on a Saturday, and confirmed it would assess the possibility of legal action following RFEF's announcement.However, a tweet from the organisation on Wednesday confirmed a December 18 El Clasico with a kick-off time of 20:00 CET.Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on 25 points at the top of La Liga after 12 matches this season, with the Blaugrana leading on goal difference.Atletico Madrid is a point further back in third but has played a game more as a result of the Clasico postponement. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos