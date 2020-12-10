Football Football UCL: Depleted Bayern cruises past Lokomotiv 2-0 Bayern Munich earned a 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in its final Champions League Group A game on Wednesday. Reuters MUNICH 10 December, 2020 10:49 IST Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting celebrates after scoring on Wednesday. - AP Reuters MUNICH 10 December, 2020 10:49 IST Bayern Munich earned a 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow in its final Champions League Group A game on Wednesday with second-half goals from Niklas Sule and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.MATCH CENTREThe Bavarians, last season’s winners who qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare, fielded a largely second-string team with the pressure on Lokomotiv, desperate for a win to secure third place in the standings and a Europa League spot.Bayern had the upper hand but carved out only few scoring chances in the first half, with top scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined due to a minor injury.Thomas Muller fired wide from close range in the 39th minute before making way for Serge Gnabry after the break, a substitution that provided an instant boost.RELATED | Benzema double sends Real Madrid throughThe Bavarians came close with a Sule header and Choupo-Moting’s backheel flick in the 53rd, before a double chance from Gnabry, who was denied by keeper Guilherme and volleyed the rebound narrowly wide.Guilherme was beaten in the 63rd minute when Douglas Costa whipped in a corner and Suele rose above two defenders to drill a powerful header past the keeper.Choupo-Moting, replacing Lewandowski, doubled the lead in 10 minutes from time to lift Bayern to 16 points. It is joined in the knockout stage by Atletico Madrid, 2-0 winner at Salzburg. Lokomotiv finished bottom on three points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos