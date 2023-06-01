Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal

Bayern Munich has signed Chelsea skipper Magdalena Eriksson and midfielder Pernille Harder on three-year contracts, the Frauen-Bundesliga champion said on Thursday.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 18:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder applaud the fans after their last home match.
Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder applaud the fans after their last home match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder applaud the fans after their last home match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Bayern Munich has signed Chelsea skipper Magdalena Eriksson and midfielder Pernille Harder on three-year contracts, the Frauen-Bundesliga champion said on Thursday.

Swedish defender Eriksson spent six successful years with Women’s Super League champions (WSL) Chelsea, winning five league titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, and the Women’s Community Shield.

Harder, 30, joined Chelsea from VfL Wolfsburg in 2020 for a fee in excess of 250,000 pounds (315,525 USD)- then a world record transfer fee for a woman footballer.

ALSO READ
Messi to leave PSG at the end of season, confirms Galtier

“Pernille and Magdalena are two top players with a lot of experience,” Bayern head coach Alexander Straus said in a statement.

“They’ve won several trophies, participated in many big tournaments, at club level and also on the international stage with their national teams.

“They’re a perfect addition to our team and bring even more quality to our talented squad. They’ll take us to the next level. We’re very excited about this.”

Both players, who are a couple, had said they would be leaving Chelsea last month upon the expiry of their contracts and were linked to several prominent European teams.

Related Topics

Magdalena Eriksson /

Pernille Harder

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thailand Open: George, Lakshya reach quarterfinals; Satwik-Chirag, Saina knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots to lock horns against Maharashtra Ironmen in opening match 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal
    Reuters
  2. Man United great Neville in fear of Man City ahead of FA Cup final
    AP
  3. No swag, but Al-Nassr’s Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football
    AFP
  4. Messi to leave PSG at the end of season, confirms Galtier
    Reuters
  5. Three football training centres come up in Bhubaneswar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern signs Chelsea duo Eriksson and Harder on three-year deal
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Thailand Open: George, Lakshya reach quarterfinals; Satwik-Chirag, Saina knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the NBA Finals?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots to lock horns against Maharashtra Ironmen in opening match 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment