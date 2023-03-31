New Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said he had regrets over how his time with Borussia Dortmund came to an end but is now fully focused on his new role as they welcome his former team in a clash that could define the Bundesliga title race.

Tuchel returned to Germany to take over Bayern during the international break when it made the shock decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann with the team second in the Bundesliga and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The former Chelsea and Paris St Germain boss previously coached Dortmund from 2015 to 2017, winning the German Cup in his second season.

But he chose not to dwell on the past as he prepares to lead his new side against his former employers, who are a point ahead in the standings.

“I think it’s better if we leave it alone. It makes little sense to publicly stir up the dregs. The mood is very forgiving and everyone sees it that way,” Tuchel said before Saturday’s game.

“When I played with PSG in Dortmund, I got hugs from a lot of people and hugged a lot of people too.

“There were also many regrets that things came to an end, but it’s been too long to open that drawer. It doesn’t do anyone justice.”

The German manager said his mantra at Bayern in his first week was “work, eat, sleep, repeat” even though some of his players only just returned from international duty.

“Training wise it feels like we’ve had a day. With meetings, scouting opponents, talking - it felt like a month’s work,” Tuchel added.

“I was pretty tired in the evening but you want to soak up as much as possible. It’s very demanding but at the same time, the best there is. I’m very grateful to be given the confidence at such a level.”

Tuchel said Jamal Musiala had trained after he was ruled out of Germany’s games due to a hamstring strain.

The winger, who has 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season, will have another session on Saturday before they make a decision on his return.

However, Mathys Tel, Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are out for ‘Der Klassiker’.