Benfica wins Portuguese Super Cup for ninth time

Benfica on Wednesday defeated bitter rivals Porto 2-0 to claim the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time.

Reigning league champion Benfica came out on top courtesy of a 61st-minute strike from Argentine international Angel Di Maria and Croatian import Petar Musa seven minutes later.

Porto ended the game with 10 men after a red card for Pepe, while it also had a late goal from Galeno ruled out.

Benfica added a ninth Super Cup to their 38th league title secured last season.