MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Benfica wins Portuguese Super Cup for ninth time

Reigning league champion Benfica came out on top courtesy of a 61st-minute strike from Argentine international Angel Di Maria and Croatian import Petar Musa seven minutes later.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 10:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Benfica’s Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning the Super Cup.
Benfica’s Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning the Super Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Benfica’s Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi celebrate with the trophy and teammates after winning the Super Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Benfica on Wednesday defeated bitter rivals Porto 2-0 to claim the Portuguese Super Cup for the ninth time.

Reigning league champion Benfica came out on top courtesy of a 61st-minute strike from Argentine international Angel Di Maria and Croatian import Petar Musa seven minutes later.

Porto ended the game with 10 men after a red card for Pepe, while it also had a late goal from Galeno ruled out.

Benfica added a ninth Super Cup to their 38th league title secured last season.

Related Topics

Benfica /

FC Porto

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Benfica wins Portuguese Super Cup for ninth time
    AFP
  2. Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bronze says England not happy with performance
    Reuters
  4. Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
    AP
  5. Premier League investigating Chelsea over possible financial violations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Benfica wins Portuguese Super Cup for ninth time
    AFP
  2. Premier League investigating Chelsea over possible financial violations
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona’s Kessie moves to Saudi side Al-Ahli
    Reuters
  4. Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
    AP
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo wins it for Al Nassr vs Al Shorta in Arab Club Championship Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Benfica wins Portuguese Super Cup for ninth time
    AFP
  2. Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bronze says England not happy with performance
    Reuters
  4. Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until August 26
    AP
  5. Premier League investigating Chelsea over possible financial violations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment