Football Football Benfica's Tavares tests positive for coronavirus Benfica has confirmed that David Tavares, who is not a regular first-team player, tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic and in quarantine. PTI Madrid 11 May, 2020 19:25 IST Benfica said 21-year-old David Tavares, who is not a regular first-team player, was asymptomatic and in quarantine. His positive test comes after Vitoria Guimaraes confirmed three positive cases on Saturday and Moreirense one more. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Portugal's reigning champion Benfica has confirmed that midfielder David Tavares tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally for positive cases to at least eight players in Primeira Liga.The Portuguese top flight is planning to restart behind closed doors towards the end of the month after the government announced on April 30 that games could resume, pending approval from the health authorities.RELATED| Portuguese clubs return to individual training ahead of potential restart Benfica said 21-year-old Tavares, who is not a regular first-team player, was asymptomatic and in quarantine. His positive test comes after Vitoria Guimaraes confirmed three positive cases on Saturday and Moreirense one more.According to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, three Famalicao players are also infected, as well as two members of the club's non-playing staff.RELATED| Portuguese football season to restart in May, says country's PM When Primeira was suspended on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Porto was top of the table with a one-point lead over Benfica.The Portuguese government have said the last 10 rounds of the season will have to be played according to strict medical protocol. Players will have to pass coronavirus tests twice a week and matches will be played "in the fewest number of stadiums possible".