Bengaluru FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC, AFC Cup Qualifying Round: All you need to know

Bengaluru FC will begin its quest for a spot in the AFC Cup 2021 when it takes on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday.

The Blues will look to put up a strong show after a poor Indian Super League (ISL) campaign that saw the former champion finish seventh in the league.

The game against Tribhuvan Army FC will also be Marco Pezzaiuoli’s first competitive game in charge of the Blues since his appointment as head coach in February.

Here's all you need to know about Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup 2021 qualifying campaign -

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC live?

The Bengaluru FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC clash will be streamed live on Bengaluru FC's Youtube channel. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm.

What's at stake?

It's a 'winner takes it all' scenario. The club that wins Wednesday’s Preliminary Stage Two clash will next face either Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka or Club Eagles of Maldives in the Playoff Round. The winner of that clash will progress to Group D of 2021 AFC Cup.

Where are Bengaluru FC AFC Cup qualification games being held?

Bengaluru FC will play the game against Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. If the side wins the game, it will play its following game also in the same venue.

Who are the foreigners in Bengaluru FC's squad for the AFC Cup 2021?

Juan Gonzalez, Yrondu Musavu-King, Erik Paartalu and Cleiton Silva are the four overseas players in Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup 2021 squad.

What is Bengaluru FC's full squad for the AFC Cup 2021?

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juan Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Ashique Kuruniyan, Joe Zoherliana, Parag Shrivas, Yrondu Musavu-King, Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Harmanjot Khabra, Namgyal Bhutia, Emanuel Lalchhanchuaha, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muhammad Inayath.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Naorem Roshan Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Akashdeep Singh.

What is Tribhuvan Army FC's form coming into the game?

Tribhuvan Army FC recorded a 5-1 comeback victory over Sri Lanka Police in its Preliminary Stage One clash at the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium in Nepal last week.