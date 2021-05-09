Bengaluru FC issues apology for COVID protocols breach in Maldives

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC (BFC) issued an apology after it was asked to leave Maldives, where the AFC Cup play-offs are being held, for breaching the local COVID-19 protocols.

While the exact nature of the breach is unknown, the health and safety breach prompted the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to postpone the Group D matches of the tournament held in Male.

Local media outlets in Maldives reported that a few BFC players and staff were spotted on the Male streets - a violation of the protocol set by the Health Protection Agency. The protocol states that the BFC contingent is allowed to leave the team hotel only to train and play the match.

A photo in a Channel News Maldives report shows BFC midfielder Erik Paartalu and two other BFC members outdoors. A request made to BFC to confirm the identity of the two members - with their backs to the camera, unlike a clearly identifiable Paartalu - was not entertained.

"Bengaluru FC would also like to place on record an unconditional apology for a health and safety breach, involving one member of staff and two players in the Maldives, on Saturday. The club has held the highest standard of safety and precaustion throughout the pandemic, and this error in judgement in no way aligns or indicates otherwise stringent measures that the club has maintained over the course of the season," BFC said in its statement.

The club also announced that it will be making immediate arrangements for the safe return of its players and staff back home.

Earlier, Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal tweeted an apology for the behaviour of the players and added that stringent action will be taken against them.

On behalf of @bengalurufc I am extremely sorry for the inexcusable behavior of three of our foreign players/staff while in Male - the strictest action will be taken against these players/staff. We have let @AFCCup down and can only say that this will never happen again — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 9, 2021

