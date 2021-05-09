Two ATKMB players test COVID positive ahead of AFC Cup match in Maldives

Two ATK Mohun Bagan players -- Prabir Das and SK Sahil -- tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure for the AFC Cup group stage competition in Maldives.

The duo returned positive after all the team members underwent COVID-19 tests at a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before it travels to Male for the Group D matches starting May 14.

Under the AFC protocols, competing players will have to have COVID-19 negative reports two days before departure from its home base. ATKMB is scheduled to leave for Maldives on Monday.

"Yes, Prabir Das and Sahil have tested positive and so they will be left out. All others have negative results," a source in the ATKMB team told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In its opening game on May 14, ATKMB is scheduled to face the winner of the play-off match between another ISL side Bengaluru FC and Eagles FC of Maldives to be played on Tuesday.

But ATKMB will decide when to depart from Kolkata after Maldives Sports Minister Ahmed Mahloof's had alleged that BFC had "breached" COVID-19 protocols and asked the AFC to cancel the play-off game and postpone the group stage matches also.