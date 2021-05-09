AFC Cup matches in Maldives postponed

The second-tier AFC Cup's south zone group stage matches in the Maldives have been postponed and clubs that have already arrived will have to arrange their return, the Asian Football Confederation said on Sunday.

Group D matches were originally scheduled to be held in capital Male from May 14-21. The AFC did not give revised dates for the games.

"The AFC Cup (South) Group Stage matches are now postponed until further notice with more information to be announced in due course," the AFC said in a statement.

"Participating clubs who have travelled to Maldives will be required to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country.

"At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements.

Group D includes India's ATK Mohun Bagan, Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh, Maldives' Maziya Sports & Recreation and the winner of the playoffs.

Earlier, Group J matches in Hong Kong were postponed from May to June due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 edition of the AFC Cup was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic when quarantine regulations in many nations made international travel almost impossible.