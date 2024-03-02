MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

BFC vs KBFC: Here’s all you need to know before the Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bangalore. 

Published : Mar 02, 2024 07:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Kerala Blasters FC’s Diamantakos celebrating with his teammates in the ISL
File Photo: Kerala Blasters FC’s Diamantakos celebrating with his teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kerala Blasters FC’s Diamantakos celebrating with his teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

PREVIEW:

The last time Kerala Blasters visited the Sree Kanteerava Stadium just over a year ago, the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached side walked off the pitch protesting a Bengaluru FC goal and ended up forfeiting what was the Indian Super League’s first-ever knockout match.

Stakes are much lower when the Blasters take the field on Saturday, and matters are expected to be much less serious. But the contest will no doubt be important for both outfits.

BFC, ninth in the table with 18 points from 17 matches, is chasing a playoff spot (sixth or better), while Blasters, fifth with 29 points from 16 games, is aiming for a direct semifinal slot that comes with finishing in the top-two.

Both sides are coming into the match on the back of a victory. BFC overcame Hyderabad FC (HFC) for its second straight win at home which kept its playoff dreams alive while Blasters snapped a three-match losing streak with a sensational 4-2 win over FC Goa.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ryan Williams, Javi Hernandez, Oliver Drost, Sunil Chhetri.

Kerala Blasters FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Rahul K.P., Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitris Diamantakos.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Saturday, March 2 at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bangalore.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bengaluru FC /

Kerala Blasters /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bahrain Grand Prix: F1 champion Verstappen of Red Bull on pole for season-opener
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
    Abhishek Saini
  4. German Open 2024: Jolly-Gayatri bow out of quarterfinals, lose to Chinese pair of Jing-Min
    PTI
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC highlights, MBSG 3-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku, Cummings, Petratos goals guide Mariners to comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won
    AP
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Brentford injury crisis worsens with Mee out for the season with ankle fracture
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Spurs lose Richarlison to injury for up to a month amid ‘disruptive season’
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Bellingham will play at Valencia after recovering from ankle sprain, confirms Ancelotti
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bahrain Grand Prix: F1 champion Verstappen of Red Bull on pole for season-opener
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy semifinal: Chandrakant Pandit eyes victory against former side as Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh face off
    Abhishek Saini
  4. German Open 2024: Jolly-Gayatri bow out of quarterfinals, lose to Chinese pair of Jing-Min
    PTI
  5. Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC highlights, MBSG 3-0 JFC, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku, Cummings, Petratos goals guide Mariners to comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment