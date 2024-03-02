Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW:

The last time Kerala Blasters visited the Sree Kanteerava Stadium just over a year ago, the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached side walked off the pitch protesting a Bengaluru FC goal and ended up forfeiting what was the Indian Super League’s first-ever knockout match.

Stakes are much lower when the Blasters take the field on Saturday, and matters are expected to be much less serious. But the contest will no doubt be important for both outfits.

BFC, ninth in the table with 18 points from 17 matches, is chasing a playoff spot (sixth or better), while Blasters, fifth with 29 points from 16 games, is aiming for a direct semifinal slot that comes with finishing in the top-two.

Both sides are coming into the match on the back of a victory. BFC overcame Hyderabad FC (HFC) for its second straight win at home which kept its playoff dreams alive while Blasters snapped a three-match losing streak with a sensational 4-2 win over FC Goa.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Roshan Singh, Rohit Kumar, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Ryan Williams, Javi Hernandez, Oliver Drost, Sunil Chhetri.

Kerala Blasters FC: Karanjit Singh (GK), Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Rahul K.P., Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Daisuke Sakai, Fedor Cernych, Dimitris Diamantakos.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO