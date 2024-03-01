Kerala Blasters returns for ISL to Bengaluru FC’s fortress almost a year after Sunil Chhetri goal controversy

The last time Kerala Blasters visited the Sree Kanteerava Stadium just over a year ago, the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached side walked off the pitch protesting a Bengaluru FC goal and ended up forfeiting what was the Indian Super League’s first-ever knockout match.

Stakes are much lower when the Blasters take the field on Saturday, and matters are expected to be much less serious. But the contest will no doubt be important for both outfits.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve won 10 points out of the 12 available at home, which shows you that the Kanteerava is a Fortress. The stadium, the supporters and the atmosphere they create for tomorrow’s fixture will all play a part in the result, and we’re all looking forward to it,” said Bengaluru FC Head coach Gerard Zaragoza, speaking to the press on the eve of the game.

BFC, ninth in the table with 18 points from 17 matches, is chasing a playoff spot (sixth or better), while Blasters, fifth with 29 points from 16 games, is aiming for a direct semifinal slot that comes with finishing in the top-two.

Both sides are coming into the match on the back of a victory. BFC overcame Hyderabad FC (HFC) for its second straight win at home which kept its playoff dreams alive while Blasters snapped a three-match losing streak with a sensational 4-2 win over FC Goa.

“In this league, we have seen that the position on the table doesn’t matter. So, it is now all about the mindset and we want to have the mindset of winning every game, a mindset of wanting to stay at the top end of the table,” Vukomanovic said in the pre-match press conference.

BFC will welcome midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam, who was suspended against HFC, and defender Aleksandar Jovanovic, who has recovered from an injury.

For Blasters, Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos will look to add to the 10 goals he has scored this season, including six in the last six matches.