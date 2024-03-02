MagazineBuy Print

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview, streaming and more

BFC vs KBFC: LIVE score of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match played at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bangalore.

Updated : Mar 02, 2024 18:54 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Kerala Blasters in action in the ISL
File Photo: Kerala Blasters in action in the ISL | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
File Photo: Kerala Blasters in action in the ISL | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE Blog of the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match played at the Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bangalore.

  • March 02, 2024 18:54
    Bengaluru FC’s starting lineup!
  • March 02, 2024 18:53
    Here’s how KBFC lines up tonight!
  • March 02, 2024 18:20
    Livestream and telecast info

    The Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
  • March 02, 2024 17:32
    MATCH PREVIEW:

    ISL: Kerala Blasters returns to Bengaluru FC’s fortress almost a year after Sunil Chhetri goal controversy

    BFC, ninth in the table with 18 points from 17 matches, is chasing a playoff spot, while Blasters, fifth with 29 points from 16 games, is aiming for a direct semifinal slot (top-two).

