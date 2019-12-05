Football Football UAE sacks Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk His departure comes in the wake of the UAE’s 4-2 defeat to Qatar in the Gulf Cup on Tuesday. AFP Paris 05 December, 2019 21:16 IST Bert van Marwijk took over as UAE coach in March, 2019. - AFP AFP Paris 05 December, 2019 21:16 IST The United Arab Emirates has sacked its Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk after only nine months in the job.The 67-year-old, who led the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final, took over the UAE national side in March.His departure comes in the wake of the UAE’s 4-2 defeat to Qatar in the Gulf Cup on Tuesday. He had taken over from Italian Alberto Zaccheroni, who left also after a defeat to Qatar, in the semifinals of the 2019 Asian Cup.Van Marwijk, whose Netherlands side was beaten 1-0 by Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, coached Australia at the 2018 World Cup. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos