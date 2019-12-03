Qatar beats UAE, sets up Saudi Arabia Gulf Cup semifinal clash

Goals from Akram Hassan Afif, Hassan Al Haydos and Boualem Khoukhi helped Qatar defeat United Arab Emirates 4-2 on Monday to progress into the semifinals of the Gulf Cup.

The win has set up an intriguing semifinal clash between the host Qatar and Saudi Arabia, one of the three West Asian countries which has imposed an economic blockade against it. The match will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

It will be a re-match of the group stage meeting between the two sides from the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, when Qatar triumphed 2-0 before going on to lift the title.

Herve Renard's Saudi topped the Group B standings to reach the last four stage with a 3-1 win over Oman.

The other semifinal will pit Iraq against Bahrain at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, which will also be held on December 5.