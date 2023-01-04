Football

Bethany England joins Spurs Women in record 250,000-pound deal

Reuters
04 January, 2023 20:42 IST
CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Bethany England of Chelsea reacts after the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea at The People's Pension Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Alex Davidson

Tottenham Hotspur Women signed Bethany England from Chelsea on Wednesday, with the Daily Mail newspaper reporting the north London club paid a British record 250,000 pounds ($301,000) for the forward.

England scored 74 goals in 163 appearances for Chelsea during her seven-year stay but played only six times this season.

The 28-year-old has joined Tottenham in search of more playing time ahead of the Women’s World Cup this year, having lost her place in the England team.

England, who was part of this year’s European Championship-winning squad but did not play during the tournament, has signed a contract with Spurs until June, 2026.

Tottenham are on a four-match WSL losing streak and have scored 11 goals in nine league games, with eight of those coming in the same match.

