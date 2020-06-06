Gladbach ousted by Freiburg, suffers Champions League setback

Borussia Moenchengladbach's push for a Champions League place was stalled by Freiburg as it was handed a 1-0 loss in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Gladbach, enjoying its best season since 1984, remains in fourth place - the final Champions League qualifying spot - on 56 points.

However, Bayer Leverkusen could replace it on Saturday should it defeat defending champion and league leader Bayern Munich.

RELATED| Growing calls for anti-racism protests as Bayern scents Bundesliga title

With just four games left, Freiburg boosted its Europa League hopes with victory secured by Nils Petersen's goal in the 58th minute.

Petersen had only been on the pitch for a minute after replacing Roland Sallai when he powerfully headed home from a free-kick.

To make matters worse for Borussia Moenchengladbach, its French striker Alassane Plea was sent off in the second half.

RELATED| Coronavirus: Bundesliga coaches call for easing of health regulations

French striker Marcus Thuram, who made global headlines last weekend when he took a knee to protest the death of George Floyd, was unable to breakthrough despite his side having the best of the first hour.

When Plea was sent-off, Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl protested too vigorously through his anti-coronavirus face mask and was also dismissed.

Plea will now miss next weekend's home clash with Bayern Munich.