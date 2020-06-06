Football Football Gladbach ousted by Freiburg, suffers Champions League setback Borussia Moenchengladbach's hopes of securing a Champions League spot took a blow on Friday as it lost 1-0 to Freiburg in the Bundesliga. AFP Berlin 06 June, 2020 09:26 IST Nils Petersen's header handed Freiburg a 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday. - Twitter @scfreiburg AFP Berlin 06 June, 2020 09:26 IST Borussia Moenchengladbach's push for a Champions League place was stalled by Freiburg as it was handed a 1-0 loss in the Bundesliga on Friday.Gladbach, enjoying its best season since 1984, remains in fourth place - the final Champions League qualifying spot - on 56 points.However, Bayer Leverkusen could replace it on Saturday should it defeat defending champion and league leader Bayern Munich.RELATED| Growing calls for anti-racism protests as Bayern scents Bundesliga title With just four games left, Freiburg boosted its Europa League hopes with victory secured by Nils Petersen's goal in the 58th minute.Petersen had only been on the pitch for a minute after replacing Roland Sallai when he powerfully headed home from a free-kick.To make matters worse for Borussia Moenchengladbach, its French striker Alassane Plea was sent off in the second half.RELATED| Coronavirus: Bundesliga coaches call for easing of health regulations French striker Marcus Thuram, who made global headlines last weekend when he took a knee to protest the death of George Floyd, was unable to breakthrough despite his side having the best of the first hour.When Plea was sent-off, Gladbach's sporting director Max Eberl protested too vigorously through his anti-coronavirus face mask and was also dismissed.Plea will now miss next weekend's home clash with Bayern Munich. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos