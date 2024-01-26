MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brann reaches last eight of Women’s Champions League

Brann join Chelsea, Lyon and holders Barcelona thanks to a second half own goal from Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 08:35 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Brann’s Natasha Anasi, right, challenges Slavia’s Haleigh Stackpole during the group B Women’s Champions League match.
Brann’s Natasha Anasi, right, challenges Slavia’s Haleigh Stackpole during the group B Women’s Champions League match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brann’s Natasha Anasi, right, challenges Slavia’s Haleigh Stackpole during the group B Women’s Champions League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Norwegian side Brann became the fourth team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League after its 1-0 win at Slavia Prague on matchday 5 on Thursday.

Brann join Chelsea, Lyon and holders Barcelona thanks to a second half own goal from Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova.

“It is incredible. I do not think it has sunk in yet,” said Brann Cecillie Kvamme.

“We’ve had quite a journey in the past 12 months and I am just so proud of all the girls for the way we’ve played in the Champions League.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“We are really excited to qualify for the quarter-finals.”

Bran are level at the top of Group B with Lyon who play St Polten later on Thursday.

Benfica was denied the chance to secure their place in the last eight by a late goal from Rosengard’s Japanese striker Mai Kadowaki which secured a 2-2 draw for the home side and gave them their first point in this year’s group stage.

Olivia Schough put the Swedes ahead early on, but goals from Jessica Silva and Marie-Yasmine Alidou appeared to have given Benfica the win they needed to stamp their ticket alongside Barcelona in Group A.

The Portuguese can still qualify on Thursday if the Catalans beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the later game.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brann /

UEFA Women's Champions League /

Women's Champions League /

Slavia Prague /

Chelsea /

Lyon /

Barcelona /

Benfica

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Djokovic faces Sinner hurdle as final beckons
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4 Day 1 Toss updates: Tamil Nadu takes on Chandigarh, Mumbai faces Uttar Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brann reaches last eight of Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  4. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; IND resumes at 119/1; Jaiswal unbeaten on 76; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brann reaches last eight of Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: South Korea draws with Malaysia and avoids knockout clash with Japan
    AP
  3. Mohamed Salah starts rehab on injured hamstring and eyes return to Africa Cup
    AP
  4. Klopp wants nothing to do with Liverpool ‘quadruple’ talk
    AFP
  5. Former Galaxy star ‘Chicharito’ returns to Chivas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Djokovic faces Sinner hurdle as final beckons
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Round 4 Day 1 Toss updates: Tamil Nadu takes on Chandigarh, Mumbai faces Uttar Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brann reaches last eight of Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  4. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: ENG 246 all out; IND resumes at 119/1; Jaiswal unbeaten on 76; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batting stability in focus as Pondicherry takes on inconsistent Madhya Pradesh
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment