Brazil needs long streak of great results ahead of Qatar 2022, says World Cup winner Cafu

Brazil has the ability to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, believes the South American nation's footballing legend Cafu, 20 years after the former right-back led the side to the podium.

“Brazil will always be a very competitive team on the world stage because as a country we love football and always produce talented players. What the current team needs, is a long streak of great games and results and I think this will lead to great achievements once again,” he said.

The two-time World Cup winner also feels the upcoming edition of the showpiece tournament could go down in history as one of the greatest ever. Praising the host, Cafu pointed out the advancements it has made in terms of stadium construction and facilities.

“Qatar has changed a lot since my last visit before the pandemic. The infrastructure is now 95 per cent complete so they are almost ready for next year’s World Cup that I believe will be one of the greatest in history,” Cafu, the Qatar Legacy Ambassador told the country's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

The 51-year-old was not just impressed by the facilities but also the fact that all eight venues for the tournament was located within an hour’s distance of each other.

“At Qatar 2022 you will have an entire World Cup compacted into a small area. You will have all the venues, fan zones and facilities in one place with just a short distance to travel between any two venues. For example, the longest distance between stadiums is just 75km so fans will be able to watch two or maybe even three live games in a single day.

“This is wonderful for the fans, but it is also great for the players. With less travel the players won’t be as tired as they can get more rest between games which should hopefully result in better performances on the pitch and less injuries,” the former AS Roma and AC Milan star signed off.