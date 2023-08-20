MagazineBuy Print

Fan deaths in Brazil: Seven die in crash on bus carrying Corinthians fans

Passengers said that 43 people were in the vehicle, which lost its brakes at around 2:50 a.m., hit a ravine and flipped over, according to firefighters.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 22:32 IST , Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Corinthians regretted the accident and expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims. Several other Brazilian football clubs also expressed their condolences.
Representative Image: Corinthians regretted the accident and expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims. Several other Brazilian football clubs also expressed their condolences. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Representative Image: Corinthians regretted the accident and expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims. Several other Brazilian football clubs also expressed their condolences. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seven people died in a bus crash on a highway in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais in the early hours of Sunday, said the state’s military fire brigade.

The bus was carrying fans of football team Corinthians, after they attended a match against Cruzeiro in the Minas Gerais capital, Belo Horizonte.

Passengers said that 43 people were in the vehicle, which lost its brakes at around 2:50 a.m., hit a ravine and flipped over, according to firefighters.

The fire department said 36 people were injured, 27 of them were taken to hospitals and one was in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Corinthians regretted the accident and expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims. Several other Brazilian football clubs also expressed their condolences.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is a Corinthians fan, offered his condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

“I hope for the recovery of the injured and an investigation into the causes of the accident. We need peace and vehicles in good conditions on the roads, because there is no way to recover lives lost,” said Lula in a post on social media.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
