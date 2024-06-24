MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Brazil vs Costa Rica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in BRA v CRC, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the SoFi Stadium in California. 

Published : Jun 24, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Brazil’s Vinicius Jr will be a player to watch out for.
FILE - Brazil’s Vinicius Jr will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Brazil’s Vinicius Jr will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Brazil opens its 2024 Copa America campaign against Costa Rica on Monday in Los Angeles with a whole new look almost from top to bottom, with Real Madrid’s rising star Vinicius Jr leading a group that were waiting for an opportunity for a fresh start.

After a heartbreaking shootout defeat by Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals at Qatar 2022, Brazil went through two caretaker managers as it waited for almost a year trying to lure manager Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

It got a 1-0 win over England at Wembley and fought back to draw 3-3 with Spain at the Bernabeu earlier this year.

In both games his hero was teenage sensation Endrick, who became the youngest to score at Wembley aged 17 and a few days later got the equaliser against Spain, leaving Real Madrid fans salivating as he will soon join the European champion.

The Copa America will be the first time Dorival has had time to work extensively with his players, who face Costa Rica following a three-week training camp in Florida before taking on Paraguay and Colombia in Group D.

With most of the attention on world champions Argentina and Lionel Messi, now playing in the MLS, Brazil will start their Copa America campaign without great expectations - something Dorival will be familiar with from his experience at club level.

(with inputs from Reuters)

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?
The Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Monday, June 25 (6:30 AM IST) at at the SoFi Stadium in California, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Costa Rica Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

