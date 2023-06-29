MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend

Brazilian media said a former girlfriend filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted on May 20 by the player.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 11:24 IST , SAO PAULO - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Antony of Brazil looks on.
FILE PHOTO: Antony of Brazil looks on. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Antony of Brazil looks on. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Brazil winger Antony said Wednesday he did not assault an ex-girlfriend who reported him to police for alleged domestic violence.

It was the first time the 23-year-old Manchester United player publicly addressed the accusations.

Antony said on his social media channels that he had just given his testimony to Brazilian police. The case is under investigation in Sao Paulo but police there have not said whether the allegations refer to England or Brazil, or both.

“After this investigation is over, my innocence will be clear and justice will prevail. The damage that was initially caused to my image will be in the past,” Antony said. “Even though I was born and raised in a very poor region, I had never been through a situation like this.”

Brazilian media said a former girlfriend filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted on May 20 by the player.

Related Topics

Brazil /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beats Iran 33-28, poised to make final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend
    AP
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 426/7 vs North East, East 122 all out vs Central; Sindhu ton extends North total; East fold after Parag wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jose Mourinho handed two-match Serie A ban for referee rant
    AFP
  5. Tennis should not pursue Saudi investment, says McEnroe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
    AP
  3. Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
    Reuters
  4. Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
    AP
  5. Argentine Martino reunites with Messi as Inter Miami names him head coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beats Iran 33-28, poised to make final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend
    AP
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: North 426/7 vs North East, East 122 all out vs Central; Sindhu ton extends North total; East fold after Parag wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jose Mourinho handed two-match Serie A ban for referee rant
    AFP
  5. Tennis should not pursue Saudi investment, says McEnroe
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment