Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend

Brazil winger Antony said Wednesday he did not assault an ex-girlfriend who reported him to police for alleged domestic violence.
It was the first time the 23-year-old Manchester United player publicly addressed the accusations.
Antony said on his social media channels that he had just given his testimony to Brazilian police. The case is under investigation in Sao Paulo but police there have not said whether the allegations refer to England or Brazil, or both.
“After this investigation is over, my innocence will be clear and justice will prevail. The damage that was initially caused to my image will be in the past,” Antony said. “Even though I was born and raised in a very poor region, I had never been through a situation like this.”
Brazilian media said a former girlfriend filed a report with police that she was allegedly assaulted on May 20 by the player.
