MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brentford’s Toney ‘free’ after betting ban

Toney had been serving a suspension for breaching Football Association gambling rules and he could return to action in Brentford’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 21:55 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE: Toney’s last competitive match was in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on May 6, but he has been allowed to train with his team-mates since September.
FILE: Toney’s last competitive match was in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on May 6, but he has been allowed to train with his team-mates since September. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE: Toney’s last competitive match was in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on May 6, but he has been allowed to train with his team-mates since September. | Photo Credit: AP

Brentford striker Ivan Toney declared himself “free” as he celebrated the end of his eight-month ban from football on Wednesday.

Toney had been serving a suspension for breaching Football Association gambling rules and he could return to action in Brentford’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 27-year-old took to social media to mark the end of his ban by posting a GIF of a man holding his arms aloft in celebration, with the slogan “free!” on the bottom of the image.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said before his side’s FA Cup third round replay defeat at Wolves on Tuesday that Toney “will be absolutely on it and ready for Saturday”.

Toney has been linked with both Arsenal and Chelsea during the transfer window, but Frank is hoping to keep him at least until the end of the season.

ALSO READ | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Chhangte, Amrinder to miss India’s match against Uzbekistan

“It’s a team he’s really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and for the fans,” Frank said.

“We’ve done everything we can to help him through this. We’d like to keep him, but we know how football is.”

Toney’s last competitive match was in Brentford’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on May 6, but he has been allowed to train with his team-mates since September.

He made his England debut during a European Championship qualifying win against Ukraine last March and has scored 32 goals in 64 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

Toney was also fined £50,000 ($63,000) and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

Related Topics

Ivan Toney /

Brentford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Gujarat Giants end Dabang Delhi’s win streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 98/1 (12), Kuldeep Yadav removes Gurbaz on 59
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brentford’s Toney ‘free’ after betting ban
    AFP
  4. Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering medical emergency
    AP
  5. India A vs England A: Lions batters in ‘Bazball’ mode; post 382/3 on Day 1
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brentford’s Toney ‘free’ after betting ban
    AFP
  2. AFCON: Onana back training with Cameroon, likely to play against Senegal
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Chhangte, Amrinder to miss India’s match against Uzbekistan
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. African Cup of Nations: Nigeria coach questions why Sadiq can play for Real Sociedad despite injury
    AP
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Toothless China in danger after another 0-0 draw
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers; Gujarat Giants end Dabang Delhi’s win streak
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: Afghanistan 98/1 (12), Kuldeep Yadav removes Gurbaz on 59
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brentford’s Toney ‘free’ after betting ban
    AFP
  4. Warriors assistant Dejan Milojevic hospitalised in Salt Lake City after suffering medical emergency
    AP
  5. India A vs England A: Lions batters in ‘Bazball’ mode; post 382/3 on Day 1
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment