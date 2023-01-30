Brighton signs Swedish teenager Yasin Ayari

Sweden international Yasin Ayari has completed a move to Brighton from AIK, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-half-year contract with the Seagulls, keeping him at the club until 2027.

Midfielder Ayari, who scored four goals in 24 league appearances for AIK last season, was handed his senior Sweden debut in a 2-0 win against Finland earlier this month.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance. ✍️



“Yasin is a versatile and technical midfield player, who’s good on the ball and capable of playing across the midfield,” said Brighton’s technical director David Weir.

“He’s had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and to be welcoming him to the club.

“He will need time to settle here and acclimatise to the Premier League, but we are really looking forward to working with him.”

Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton, which is sixth in the Premier League, on Sunday beat Liverpool to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.