MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League: Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille - De Zerbi

Marseille scored twice in a minute during the first half at Stade Velodrome before Brighton fought back after the break, with Joao Pedro’s late penalty salvaging the draw.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 10:38 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brighton players and coach Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi celebrate at the end of the Europa League Group B match between Olympique de Marseille and Brighton.
Brighton players and coach Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi celebrate at the end of the Europa League Group B match between Olympique de Marseille and Brighton. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/AP
infoIcon

Brighton players and coach Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi celebrate at the end of the Europa League Group B match between Olympique de Marseille and Brighton. | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole/AP

Brighton & Hove Albion struggled to get to grips with the atmosphere early on in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa League at Olympique de Marseille but manager Roberto de Zerbi was proud that his side had secured a point in its first ever European away game.

The hosts scored twice in a minute during the first half at Stade Velodrome before Brighton fought back after the break, with Joao Pedro’s late penalty salvaging the draw.

De Zerbi said his side were punching above their weight on the European stage.

“I know we are not a big team yet. We are a small team, a small club,” he told reporters on Thursday. “We’ve reached this European competition playing very well, showing the incredible qualities of the players.

RELATED | Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League

“It’s possible we suffered with the atmosphere a bit too much. It’s the first (away) game in Europe for Brighton, for the players, for the club, for the fans.

“We have to adapt. We have to get used to playing in this competition.”

The draw followed back-to-back defeats for Brighton, which lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the League Cup before being thrashed 6-1 at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the performance today, of the players,”

De Zerbi said. “After the defeat 6-1 at Villa Park and the second goal to close the first half at 2-0, this reaction is incredible.”

Brighton, which remains bottom of Europe League Group B, returns to domestic duty on Sunday with the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Related Topics

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Roberto De Zerbi /

Marseille

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille - De Zerbi
    Reuters
  2. Chile rails against 2030 World Cup snub
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: Recurve Women’s Team win bronze; India through to Cricket final, India 4th in table
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp
    Reuters
  5. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Europa League: Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille - De Zerbi
    Reuters
  2. Chile rails against 2030 World Cup snub
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton picks up first point
    AP
  5. Hakimi, Dembele among four PSG players suspended for homophobic chants
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Europa League: Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille - De Zerbi
    Reuters
  2. Chile rails against 2030 World Cup snub
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, October 6 updates and medal tally: Recurve Women’s Team win bronze; India through to Cricket final, India 4th in table
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool’s Gravenberch heading in the right direction: Klopp
    Reuters
  5. 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
    V.S. Aravind ,V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment