'Leader' Bruno likely to be in Man U squad against Wolves

Bruno Fernandes is going to be a leader at Manchester United and will be in the squad to face Wolves on Saturday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United officially signed Fernandes on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Sporting CP on Thursday, paying an initial £46.5million (€55m) and up to £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons.

Solskjaer does not expect any more incomings at Old Trafford before Friday's transfer deadline but believes Fernandes' leadership qualities in midfield will be an extremely valuable addition to his squad.

Asked why it had taken so long to sign Fernandes, a long-term target for United, Solskjaer replied: "It's about timings, priorities and also valuation, money. You have a club that owns him. You can see how much he means to them, they wanted to keep him.

"For us we're just happy to finally get it over the line, we've followed him for years. He's grown gradually in that period, more and more mature, more and more assured performances.

"He's a great leader of his team. Even with all the speculation that's been around him, probably every club in Europe has been linked with him and he's stayed focused and played some fantastic football.

"It says everything about how pro he is. When you get to meet him he's a fantastic human."

He added of Fernandes' fight: "That's one of the boxes that we had to tick, because we want players this means a lot to and are winners.

"He hates losing, I've seen him myself. But he uses that anger to play better and help his team-mates and he was a fantastic captain for Sporting.

"He's come in here and is going to be a leader as well, I've spoken to him about that."

Fernandes is set to make his debut in the Premier League at home to Wolves this weekend, but Solskjaer is unsure how much of a role he will play.

"He's fit enough to play and he'll be involved definitely, he'll be in the squad, let's get training out of the way today," he said.

"He's had a few hectic days and even his little daughter's third birthday yesterday. I don't know how much he'll be involved, but he's in the squad."