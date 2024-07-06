MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Saka scores late equaliser to get England vs Switzerland back level in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Bukayo Saka rescued England's hopes with a late equaliser against Switzerland to make the scores level in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 23:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bukayo Saka of England controls the ball whilst under pressure from Michel Aebischer of Switzerland during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal.
Bukayo Saka of England controls the ball whilst under pressure from Michel Aebischer of Switzerland during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bukayo Saka of England controls the ball whilst under pressure from Michel Aebischer of Switzerland during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bukayo Saka rescued England’s hopes with a late equaliser against Switzerland to make the scores level in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Saturday.

After Breel Embolo scored the leading goal for the Swiss, Saka restored parity within five minutes, finding the net with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty box. Watch the goal below:

FOR US VIEWERS:

FOR UK VIEWERS:

