WATCH: Saka scores late equaliser to get England vs Switzerland back level in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Bukayo Saka rescued England’s hopes with a late equaliser against Switzerland to make the scores level in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Dusseldorf Arena in Germany on Saturday.

After Breel Embolo scored the leading goal for the Swiss, Saka restored parity within five minutes, finding the net with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty box. Watch the goal below:

ENGLAND FANS ARE GOING TO BE WATCHING THIS ON REPEAT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔁



WHAT A STRIKE THIS WAS FROM SAKA!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GvWmI0M0DJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2024

