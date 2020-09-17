Football

Bundesliga restarts without fans over Munich COVID-19 cases

Authorities had initially allowed 7,500 fans to see the match, albeit under strict hygiene measures but Munich reported 151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Reuters
17 September, 2020 18:50 IST
Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 on Friday in the new season's opening game (Representative Image).   -  Getty Images

Fans will be banned from the first match of the new Bundesliga season on Friday, Munich's mayor said on Thursday, pointing to a rising number of new COVID-19 infections.

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 on Friday in the first match of Germany's top-flight season.

READ | Belgium tops first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown

Authorities had initially allowed 7,500 fans to see the match, albeit under strict hygiene measures.

Munich reported 151 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, resulting in a seven-day incidence of close to 48 per 100,000 people.

German states have agreed that if the number of new infections rises to more than 35 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days and the infection cannot be localised, fans will be banned again from football matches.

