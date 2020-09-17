Football Football Bundesliga restarts without fans over Munich COVID-19 cases Authorities had initially allowed 7,500 fans to see the match, albeit under strict hygiene measures but Munich reported 151 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. Reuters 17 September, 2020 18:50 IST Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 on Friday in the new season's opening game (Representative Image). - Getty Images Reuters 17 September, 2020 18:50 IST Fans will be banned from the first match of the new Bundesliga season on Friday, Munich's mayor said on Thursday, pointing to a rising number of new COVID-19 infections.Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich will host Schalke 04 on Friday in the first match of Germany's top-flight season.READ | Belgium tops first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown Authorities had initially allowed 7,500 fans to see the match, albeit under strict hygiene measures.Munich reported 151 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, resulting in a seven-day incidence of close to 48 per 100,000 people.German states have agreed that if the number of new infections rises to more than 35 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days and the infection cannot be localised, fans will be banned again from football matches. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos