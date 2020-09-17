Football Football Messi wins court case against cycling company over logo The European Union's Court of Justice dismissed an appeal against Lionel Messi from a Spanish cycling clothing brand Massi over trademark rights related to his logo. Reuters BARCELONA 17 September, 2020 16:20 IST Lionel Messi filed an application with the property office in 2011 to trademark his surname as a sportswear, footwear and equipment brand. - Getty Images Reuters BARCELONA 17 September, 2020 16:20 IST Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has won a legal battle over trademark rights relating to his own logo after the European Union's top court on Thursday dismissed an appeal against the player from a Spanish cycling clothing brand.The EU's Court of Justice in Luxembourg said in a statement it had authorised the player to register the trademark Messi, dismissing an appeal from the EU's intellectual property office EUIPO and the Spanish company Massi.Messi first filed an application with the property office in 2011 to trademark his surname as a sportswear, footwear and equipment brand despite opposition from the owners of Massi, who argued that the player's brand would cause confusion to customers. Messi scores twice as Barcelona wins friendly against Girona The EU property office upheld its complaint in 2013 and while an appeal from Messi the following year was dismissed, an appeal to the EU's General Court in 2018 led to the original ruling being annulled.The statement added that the Court of Justice had dismissed an appeal by the clothing brand and EUIPO against the annulment, saying the General Court was correct to say Messi's reputation was a relevant factor in establishing a difference between the player's brand and the cycling company.Messi was named the wealthiest football player in the world by Forbes earlier this month, pocketing an estimated $92 million from his salary from Barca plus $34 million in endorsements.The Argentinian made global headlines last month for declaring his intention to leave Barcelona, where he has spent his entire career, although he eventually decided to stay because he did not wish to face a legal battle with the club. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos