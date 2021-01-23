Bundesliga: Leipzig slumps to 3-2 loss at Mainz, Wolfsburg beats Leverkusen 1-0 to enter top four

RB Leipzig's title race suffered a shock setback on Saturday after it twice wasted a lead to slump to a 3-2 loss at struggler Mainz 05 and fail to close the gap on leader Bayern Munich.

Second-placed Leipzig, who has now won just one of its last four league games, is on 35 points, four behind Bayern, who faces Schalke 04 on Sunday and could further pull away.

In a rollercoaster first half, Tyler Adams struck on the rebound in the 15th minute when keeper Robin Zentner pushed a Marcel Sabitzer shot onto the crossbar only for the ball to fall to the American, who scored his maiden Bundesliga goal.

Moussa Niakhate then equalised from close range after keeper Peter Gulacsi had saved a header from a free kick.

French defender Niakhate drew the home side level again in the 35th after Marcel Halstenberg's goal on the half hour mark, as Leipzig's defence showed huge gaps once more.

The host took the lead in the second half with Leandro Barreiro slipping into the box to flick a low cross from Danny da Costa into the goal before keeper Gulacsi could get his hands on the ball.

Mainz' second win of the season was not enough to lift it out of 17th place, but it moved to within five points of the relegation playoff spot.

Wolfsburg beat Leverkusen 1-0 to move into top four

VfL Wolfsburg beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Saturday with a winner from Ridle Baku, to join it on 32 points and climb into the top four of the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen, who went into the game with its best first half a season in seven years and having beaten Borussia Dortmund last week, had a strong start with three scoring chances in the opening minutes and Lucas Alario's header bouncing off the post.

But the Wolves was the ones to go in front when Baku headed in a smooth cross from Renato Steffen at the far post.

Wolfsburg defended deep but the host struggled to break past the opponents' defence.

It was a similar picture after the break with Leverkusen enjoying almost complete possession but having almost no chance to score in the entire second half.

Wolfsburg, who has lost just twice in the league so far, is on 32 points, as many as third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.