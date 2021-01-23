FA Cup: Holder Arsenal knocked out by Southampton in fourth round

Holders Arsenal bowed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round as Gabriel's first-half own goal condemned it to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

The Gunners' defence of the trophy which it won by beating Chelsea last August ended with something of a whimper as Mikel Arteta's side struggled with repeatedly sloppy defending.

Southampton deservedly took the lead in the 24th minute when Kyle Walker-Peters drilled a low cross into the area and Gabriel inadvertently touched it past keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal could have fallen further behind with home striker Danny Ings going close for the host on several occasions.

The visitor did apply some second-half pressure but Southampton was comfortable as it held on to set up a fifth-round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.