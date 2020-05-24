Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick hails David Alaba display Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick lauded David Alaba's performance in a 5-2 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Dejan Kalinic 24 May, 2020 07:50 IST Bayern Munich pair Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 24 May, 2020 07:50 IST Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick lauded David Alaba's performance in a 5-2 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.Usually a left-back, Alaba continues to impress in the centre of defence for Bayern, which is four points clear at the top.While Martin Hinteregger's double brought Eintracht back from 3-0 to 3-2 early in the second half, Bayern claimed an eighth consecutive win in all competitions.Flick was satisfied with Bayern's display, but he had special praise for Alaba – and goalscorer Thomas Muller."I was very satisfied with the first half. We were very concentrated. We made a lot of chances to score," he told a news conference.READ| Bayern 5-2 Frankfurt: Muller, Davies star to tee up tantalising Der Klassiker "Unfortunately, we did not score enough goals. You just have to say that. There could have been even more goals. We also didn't allow our opponents any chances."You can also highlight two players. One is Thomas Muller, who plays very intelligently and occupies the space well. But then, of course, there's the head of defence, David Alaba, especially in the first half he played outstandingly. I'd just like to say that here."In the second half we let the opponent come back. There we were careless in the five, 10 minutes … we must defend better and more consistently. We knew that this is a great strength of Frankfurt. We allowed them to score two goals, unfortunately.READ| Dortmund hopeful on Hummels for Bayern clash, Sancho not certain to start "But the reaction afterwards was good and I liked it. Then we tried to score again. And then we could decide the game with the fourth and fifth goals."Leon Goretzka, Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Alphonso Davies were also on the scoresheet for Bayern to go with a Hinteregger own goal.Bayern is next in action in Der Klassiker, facing Borussia Dortmund in a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos