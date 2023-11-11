MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane stretches record scoring run in Bayern’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim

Kane, who has now bagged 21 goals in 15 matches in the Bundesliga and the Champions League for Bayern, opened his account in the 14th minute with a superb turn and shot in the box.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 22:19 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Bayern’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored twice in its 4-2 victory over Heidenheim on Saturday to lift it provisionally into top spot in the Bundesliga while extending his own record-breaking scoring run in Germany.

Kane, who has now bagged 21 goals in 15 matches in the Bundesliga and the Champions League for Bayern, opened his account in the 14th minute with a superb turn and shot in the box.

The England captain then struck again with a powerful header a minute before the break to become the first player in Bundesliga history to score 17 goals in the first 11 matchdays of a season.

ALSO READ: Serie A 2023-23: Milan continues poor run with 2-2 draw at Lecce

Heidenheim roared back and struck twice in four minutes thanks to some sloppy Bayern defending, with goals from Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste in the 70th, to level.

But Raphael Guerreiro quickly restored the hosts’ lead in the 72nd, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headed in its fourth goal in the 85th to lift them into top spot on 29 points.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, on 28, hosts embattled Union Berlin on Sunday.

Related Topics

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo; WAH v NAS updates; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane stretches record scoring run in Bayern’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: England batters quash Pakistan’s semifinal hopes, seal Champions Trophy spot
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane stretches record scoring run in Bayern’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim
    Reuters
  2. Manuel Neuer hails ‘phenomenon’ Harry Kane for brilliant start with Bayern Munich
    AP
  3. Spring has arrived for Harry Kane and he looks to be relishing it well with Bayern Munich
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Borussia Dortmund keeps bringing out the best in Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
    AP
  5. Bundesliga: Kane hat-trick fires Bayern to 4-0 win at Dortmund
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo; WAH v NAS updates; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Wehda vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane stretches record scoring run in Bayern’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim
    Reuters
  4. ENG vs PAK, World Cup 2023: England batters quash Pakistan’s semifinal hopes, seal Champions Trophy spot
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Girona’s La Liga surge quashing upper echelon of Spanish football
    Saikat Chakraborty
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment