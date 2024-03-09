MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2023-24: Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humble Mainz 8-1

Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, became the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in first Bundesliga season.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 23:01 IST , MUNICH, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Bayern teammates against Mainz
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Bayern teammates against Mainz | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring with Bayern teammates against Mainz | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 8-1 demolition of Mainz 05 on Saturday to set a Bundesliga record as the champions cut the gap on leader Bayer Leverkusen to seven points.

Kane, who joined this season for a league record 100 million euros from Tottenham Hotspur, became the first player to score at least twice in eight different games in his first Bundesliga season.

He also equalled Uwe Seeler’s record for most goals in a debut Bundesliga campaign by lifting his tally to 30.

The England captain also netted twice in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Lazio which took Bayern into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern is on 57 points in second place in the standings ahead of Leverkusen’s home game against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Kane opened his account in 13th minute, tapping in from close range with the Bavarians desperate to hang on to its slim title chances after a bad run with only one win in its last four league games.

They added another through Leon Goretzka after Kane’s effort bounced off the post seven minutes later.

Mainz briefly cut the deficit with Nadiem Amiri’s thundering free kick and the visitor was pushing hard for a second goal before Kane restored order in first-half stoppage time.

The host overran Mainz from the start of the second half and Thomas Mueller completed a quick move to make it 4-1 in the 47th.

With the Mainz defence in complete disarray the host kept pouring forward and Jamal Musiala threaded a shot past the keeper before substitute Serge Gnabry’s audacious mid-air backheel flick made it 6-1.

Kane completed his hat-trick from close range, nodding in on the rebound at the far post and Goretzka’s header in stoppage time competed the rout.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India's premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
