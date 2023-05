Bundesliga: Bayern snatch 2-1 win at Werder to open up four-point lead

Bayern Munich was made to work hard for more than an hour before battling past hosts Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday to go provisionally four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with three games left to play.

Second-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane gave Bayern their second win in their last four league matches to move up to 65 points, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who has four matches left to play and hosts VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Also Read Real Madrid overcomes Osasuna to win Copa del Rey

“I am very happy with the result and I am also satisfied with the way we played,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said.

“We were dominant but we missed that bit of punch up front. We had half chances that could have been played out better and become chances.”

“We are missing that little extra, that bit of confidence in the final move. But we stayed focused and we upped the tempo in the second half.”

The Bavarians, who only have the Bundesliga left to fight for after their German Cup and Champions League exits in recent weeks, had Werder on the backfoot from the start but despite possession, they lacked the final precision in front of goal.

The hosts, without injured top Bundesliga scorer Niclas Fuellkrug, gradually found their footing but struggled to convert their chances, with Christian Gross missing their best effort after firing wide following a fine solo run.

Also Read Mohamed Salah becomes highest goal scorer from Egypt; gets level with Liverpool legend Gerrard

Bayern, chasing a record-stretching 11th straight league title, perfectly executed a quick passing move in the 56th but Sadio Mane sent Gnabry’s cutback wide.

The roles were reversed six minutes later with the Senegal international crossing into the box and Gnabry slotting in for the lead.

The goal instantly took a load off Bayern’s shoulders and substitute Sane cut into the box from the right to drill in their second in the 72nd.

Niklas Schmidt injected some late drama into the game when the blasted the ball past keeper Yann Sommer and into the top corner in the 87th to cut the deficit.

“This is hugely important,” Gnabry said. “We knew if we won it would be a good weekend. We did our job and now we have created a buffer.”