Mohamed Salah becomes highest goal scorer from Egypt; gets level with Liverpool legend Gerrard

Salah has scored 186 times for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside club in 2017 and this strike got him level with former captain Steven Gerrard.

Team Sportstar
06 May, 2023 22:15 IST
Egypt’s 30-year-old skipper Salah is Liverpool’s record Premier League scorer with 137 goals.

Egypt's 30-year-old skipper Salah is Liverpool's record Premier League scorer with 137 goals.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah became the highest scoring Egyptian of all time when he scored against Brentford at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah broke the record of former Egypt captain Hossam Hassan, who had 314 goals for club and country.

Salah has scored 186 times for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside club in 2017 and this strike got him level with former captain Steven Gerrard, the fifth-highest scorer in Liverpool history.

Ian Rush leads the club’s all-time list with 346.

These were not the only records that Salah broke. The Egyptian wizard became the first player in Liverpool’s history to score in nine consecutive home appearances in all competitions. His opener against Brentford was his 100th goal for the Reds at Anfield. 

Salah’s other club goals came at AS Roma (34), Fiorentina (9), Chelsea (2), Basel (20) plus 12 for his childhood club Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab. He has 51 international goals.

Liverpool is fifth in the Premier League standings on 59 points, four behind fourth-placed Manchester United which have a game in hand in the race for Champions league places.

