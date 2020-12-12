Bundesliga: Stuttgart thumps Dortmund 5-1, Leipzig eases past Bremen

Promoted VfB Stuttgart scored three times in 10 minutes to crush host Borussia Dortmund 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and maintain its unbeaten run on the road this season.

Stuttgart's strong start earned it a 26th-minute penalty when Emre Can felled Mateo Klimowicz and Silas Wamangituka sent keeper Roman Burki the wrong way with his spot kick.

With the visitor pushing for a second goal, the host, without injured top striker Erling Haaland, struck against the run of play when Giovanni Reyna latched on to a pinpoint Raphael Guerreiro cross to chip the ball over the Stuttgart keeper.

But a mistake by Guerreiro on the edge of the box in the 53rd minute sent Wamangituka through for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Philipp Foerster, in his second start for Stuttgart, made it 3-1 on the hour before teenager Tanguy Coulibaly added another goal three minutes later with Dortmund's defence in complete disarray. Nicolas Gonzalez added the fifth in stoppage time.

Dortmund, which has now gone three league games without a win, slips to fifth place on 19 points, while Stuttgart moves up to sixth on 17.

- Leipzig eases past Bremen to provisionally top standings -

RB Leipzig provisionally moved top of the Bundesliga as a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday lifted the team a point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Buoyed by its 3-2 midweek win over Manchester United that earned it a place in the Champions League last-16, the hosts dominated Werder from the start.

Leipzig, which has now won all six of its home games this season, earned a penalty in the 26th minute and Marcel Sabitzer converted it.

Dani Olmo completed a quick Leipzig passing move with a clever dribble on the edge of the box and his low shot in the 41st gave them a two-goal cushion.

Leipzig moved top on 24 points with Bayern, which plays Union Berlin later on Saturday, on 23.