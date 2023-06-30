MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in season opener

Bayern Munich will start its title defense at Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season, continuing one of Germany’s longest-running rivalries, after the schedule was announced on Friday.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 16:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo- Bayern Munich team.
File Photo- Bayern Munich team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo- Bayern Munich team. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich will start its title defense at Werder Bremen in the opening game of the new Bundesliga season, continuing one of Germany’s longest-running rivalries, after the schedule was announced on Friday.

The game on August 18 will be the 113th time that Bayern and Bremen have met in the Bundesliga, the most frequent fixture between two clubs since the league began in 1963. Before that, Bayern hosts German Cup winner Leipzig in the Super Cup on August 12.

READ | AIFF league committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; AGM set to be held on July 4

Borussia Dortmund, which lost out to Bayern on goal difference for the title last season, starts its new campaign at home to Cologne on either August 19 or 20.

The first “Klassiker” of the season between Bayern and Dortmund will be played at Dortmund’s stadium on either November 3, 4 or 5, according to the schedule. The second “Klassiker” in Munich is listed for either March 30 or 31.

Newly promoted Heidenheim’s first-ever top-division game will be at Wolfsburg on Aug. 19 or 20. The other promoted team, Darmstadt, visits its local rival Eintracht Frankfurt the same weekend.

Related Topics

Bundesliga /

Bayern Munich /

Werder Bremen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: East lose three wickets in chase of 300; North need seven wickets to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in season opener
    AP
  3. The Ashes 2023: Lyon out of second Ashes test with calf strain
    PTI
  4. AIFF league committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; AGM set to be held on July 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Australia, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Hazlewood dismisses Bairstow; ENG nine down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in season opener
    AP
  2. Bayern Munich lets sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways lapse
    Reuters
  3. Guerreiro joins Bayern from Dortmund on free transfer
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Toppmoeller named Eintracht Frankfurt manager
    AFP
  5. Werder Bremen signs midfielder Keita from Liverpool
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 3, quarterfinals: East lose three wickets in chase of 300; North need seven wickets to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich to play Werder Bremen in season opener
    AP
  3. The Ashes 2023: Lyon out of second Ashes test with calf strain
    PTI
  4. AIFF league committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; AGM set to be held on July 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Australia, Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Hazlewood dismisses Bairstow; ENG nine down
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment