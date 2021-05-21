Augsburg out to deny Lewandowski sole league goal record-coach

Augsburg will do everything to stop Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski from becoming the sole holder of the record for most goals in a Bundesliga season, surpassing Bayern great Gerd Mueller, coach Markus Weinzierl said on Friday.

Lewandowski has equalled Mueller's 1971/72 record of 40 league goals in a season and can take the record if he scores against Augsburg on Saturday in the season finale.

"We have huge respect for Bayern and we know how tough it is to survive there," Weinzierl told an online news conference. "We know what to expect and they have the top scorer with Lewandowski."

READ|Shkodran Mustafi among 10 to leave relegated Schalke

"We need to do everything to hold against it. Even man-to-man if needed in order to protect Mueller's record. We will find the right mix."

Mueller, a 1974 World Cup winner and 1972 European champion as well as the Bundesliga's all-time top scorer, had long been a youth coach at Bayern but has been suffering from Alzheimer's since 2015, the club has said.

"In my youth, Gerd Mueller was my idol," Weinzierl said. "He was also a co-coach of mine for four years in the Bayern amateurs."

READ|Sami Khedira to retire at the end of Bundesliga season

"I respect him and it is a very sad story with his current situation. So I wish it remains a shared record."

"I will do everything possible that Lewandowski does not score and that Gerd Mueller keeps the record," Weinzierl, who had played for Bayern's second team in his youth, said.

Bayern has already secured its ninth successive league title while Augsburg made sure last week, with a win over Werder Bremen, that it will remain in the top division for at least another season.