Haaland double guides Dortmund to thumping win over Union Berlin

Erling Braut Haaland insisted he needs to get fitter despite making it seven goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund with another double in Saturday's 5-0 Bundesliga thrashing of Union Berlin, while Bayern Munich went top of the table.

The 19-year-old Haaland, who had netted five times in his first two appearances after signing from Salzburg, scored either side of half-time at Signal Iduna Park after being handed his first Dortmund start by coach Lucien Favre. Haaland's tally is the most by any Bundesliga player in their first three league matches.

However, the Norwegian says he still needs to get fit after a knee injury last month restricted his training. “It was pretty tough today, but it was also nice to play from the start,” Haaland told Sky. “I have to get even fitter, I am still not 100 percent.”

Dortmund moved to third in the table, three points behind leader Bayern Munich, which beat Mainz 3-1. Previous pace-setter RB Leipzig can regain top spot if it beats fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach at home later on Saturday.

England winger Jadon Sancho became the first teenager to score 25 Bundesliga goals when he started Dortmund's rout with a looping shot past Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz. Haaland then added to his record run on 18 minutes when he was presented with a simple tap-in from a Julian Brandt cross.

The host was dominating as Haaland won a penalty, which captain Marco Reus converted midway through the second half. Midfielder Axel Witsel made it 4-0 on 70 minutes, firing home after Sancho's brilliant pass took out two defenders and set up his Belgian team-mate. Haaland completed the scoring when a Brandt back-heel fell into his path and he drilled his shot past the despairing Gikiewicz.

- OTHER BUNDESLIGA RESULTS -

Fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen lost ground as it went down 2-1 at Hoffenheim thanks to goals from striker Andrej Kramaric and Danish defender Robert Skov.

A Timothy Chandler header just before the final whistle rescued a point for Eintracht Frankfurt in its 1-1 draw at Fortuna Duesseldorf, who moved off the bottom.

It was Fortuna's first game under new coach Uwe Roesler, after the former Manchester City striker took charge on Wednesday in a bid to avoid relegation.

Augsburg went ninth after it came from behind to beat Werder Bremen 2-1 with goals by Florian Niederlechner and Ruben Vargas after Tin Jedvaj had scored an early own goal.