Coronavirus: Schalke 04 hands back 8,000 litres of beer

Schalke 04 is returning 8,000 litres of beer which has sat in tanks at its stadium since the German league halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus.

Veltins, which sponsors Schalke's stadium, will take back the beer which was left over from the last home game, a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on March 7.

The sobering news was confirmed by brewer Ludger Hoppelshaeuser, who is responsible for beer supply at Schalke's Veltins Arena, which has a capacity of 52,000 litres of ale for thirsty fans.

“Yes, we'll have the beer picked up,” he told German daily Bild.

“But Schalke fans can be assured: when football with spectators is allowed again, the stadium's tanks will be filled to capacity with fresh beer.”

The German Football League (DFL) hopes the Bundesliga can resume next month behind closed doors, but experts predict it will be months before fans will be able to watch live football again.

With several clubs threatened by insolvency, Germany's top clubs are desperate for the season to finish by June 30 in order to claim millions in television money.

On Tuesday night, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told broadcaster ZDF that Bundesliga clubs stand to lose “all-in-all 750 million euros” if the season does not resume.