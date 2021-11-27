Dortmund's Haaland to return from injury for Wolfsburg trip

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will return to the squad for Saturday's Bundesliga trip to Wolfsburg after a spell out injured, manager Marco Rose said.

Haaland missed seven matches in all competitions for Dortmund due to a hip flexor injury he picked up in October.

The 21-year-old led the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals in six appearances prior to his injury but has since been overtaken by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who has 14 goals.

Haaland wasn't expected to return from injury until mid-December at a push but Rose said the Norway striker will play some part against Wolfsburg.

"Erling will come with us. He did well in the last few days," Rose told reporters on Friday. "Erling is feeling well but it will be, at most, a short appearance for him."

Haaland's return could be a boost for Dortmund, which is without Jude Bellingham, Thorgan Hazard and Gio Reyna for Saturday's game, while Raphael Guerreiro is doubtful.

Dortmund is second in Bundesliga on 27 points after 12 matches, one point behind leader Bayern.

It was eliminated from the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon in Wednesday's group match and will drop to the second-tier Europa League.