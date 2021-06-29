Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Terzic named as Borussia Dortmund technical director Edin Terzic took over when Lucien Favre was sacked last December and guided Borussia Dortmund to finish third in the Bundesliga last season. AFP 29 June, 2021 21:11 IST Edin Terzic had been expected to be assistant coach of Marco Rose, who takes charge at Dortmund after two years at Monchengladbach. - Reuters AFP 29 June, 2021 21:11 IST Edin Terzic, the caretaker coach who steered Borussia Dortmund to Champions League qualification and lifted the German Cup last season, has been appointed as technical director at the Bundesliga club for the 2021/22 season.The 38-year-old took over when Lucien Favre was sacked last December and guided Dortmund to finish third in the Bundesliga last edition.RELATED | Euro 2020: Dutch coach Frank de Boer sacked after round of 16 exit He had been expected to be the assistant coach of Marco Rose, who takes charge at Dortmund after two years at Borussia Monchengladbach. Instead, Terzic has opted to take up the new role, signing a deal until 2025, which includes squad planning.As technical director, he will work alongside sports director Michael Zorc and former captain Sebastian Kehl, who will replace Zorc for the start of the 2022/23 season. Read more stories on Bundesliga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :