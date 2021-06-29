Terzic named as Borussia Dortmund technical director

Edin Terzic, the caretaker coach who steered Borussia Dortmund to Champions League qualification and lifted the German Cup last season, has been appointed as technical director at the Bundesliga club for the 2021/22 season.

The 38-year-old took over when Lucien Favre was sacked last December and guided Dortmund to finish third in the Bundesliga last edition.

He had been expected to be the assistant coach of Marco Rose, who takes charge at Dortmund after two years at Borussia Monchengladbach. Instead, Terzic has opted to take up the new role, signing a deal until 2025, which includes squad planning.

As technical director, he will work alongside sports director Michael Zorc and former captain Sebastian Kehl, who will replace Zorc for the start of the 2022/23 season.