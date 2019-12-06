Flick backs Tuchel philosophy as Bayern Munich hunts new coach

Bayern Munich interim head coach Hansi Flick has suggested Thomas Tuchel's football philosophy would fit the Bundesliga club.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel has been among those linked with the Bayern job following the dismissal of Niko Kovac at the start of November.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and previous Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri have all been mentioned as candidates for the position.

Tuchel, who was in charge of Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017, is under contract with PSG until 2021.

"All the names linked with Bayern are great coaches," Flick said at a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

"Thomas is one of the great German coaches. The way he wants his team to play and approach football is good.

"My private connection with him will stay private. I am just concentrating on this job right now."

Flick was coy when asked whether he envisaged working in a coaching set-up at Bayern with Tuchel.

"I have said so many times I can imagine many different situations," he added.

"It doesn't change the agreement I have. We are waiting to see what happens.

"We have a couple of games in 2019 and after the last game against Wolfsburg see what happens."

Flick has largely got Bayern back on track, leading it to four straight victories before last weekend's surprise 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

The 54-year-old revealed the club's players are eager to make amends for that result when they face Bundesliga leader Gladbach.

"They were angry after the Leverkusen game because we had so many chances but lost 2-1," Flick said.

"It's the quality of the team to keep pushing. We have confidence despite the defeat that we can beat any opponent.

"Bayern Munich wants to be a champion every year, and the squad has that quality. But there are more teams this year that have tremendous quality, which makes the league exciting."

Flick claimed his players have nothing to fear about facing Gladbach, which is four points above it at the top of the table.

"Gladbach are in the lead, we are fourth, but we are traveling with confidence," Flick said.

"The way they interpret football may be different than last year, but they've been playing good football too. They're attacking very dynamically and with a lot of speed.

"But the game against Leverkusen has shown that we are on the right track, we created a lot of chances, we showed good football and we've worked on some other things this week in training."