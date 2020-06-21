Bundesliga

Flick tight-lipped on Sane after winger rejects new Man City contract

Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick was in no mood to discuss the reported signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Team Sportstar
21 June, 2020 09:42 IST


