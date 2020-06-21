Bundesliga Flick tight-lipped on Sane after winger rejects new Man City contract Bayern Munich head coach Hans-Dieter Flick was in no mood to discuss the reported signing of Leroy Sane from Manchester City. Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 09:42 IST Team Sportstar 21 June, 2020 09:42 IST Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern edges Gladbach, Dortmund beats Dusselldorf Favre unsure of Sancho's future at Dortmund Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach More Videos Arjen Robben trains at Bayern Munich Bundesliga is good, but Bayern are just a class apart: Mancienne Bundesliga: Nagelsmann praises Olmo's attitude Bundesliga Preview: Bayern hopes to close in on title against Gladbach DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha Werner not distracted by Chelsea move - Nagelsmann